Second boy (13) charged with murder of Kildare schoolgirl due to appear back in court at end of month

The second boy (13) charged with murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been again remanded in detention until the end of the month.

The case was adjourned when he appeared before the Children's Court in Dublin yesterday morning. The accused cannot be named because he is under 18 and is a juvenile.

The boy was remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 31.

Another 13-year-old boy, who had previously been charged with the murder of the 14-year-old in Lucan on May 14, is due to appear again at the Children's Court on July 23.