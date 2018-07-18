WATCH: Heros' homecoming for Stage Academy Newbridge yesterday evening

What a fortnight it has been for Stage Academy Newbridge.

The group swept the boards at the World Championships for Performing Arts in LA bringing home 116 world medals, 10 Division Awards, and seven scholarships worth $44,500.

Eight students and two teachers traveled to LA on July 3 to represent Ireland on the world stage, competing in solo and group events in singing, dancing, drama, music and modelling.

"This week started out with over 2000 performers from over 60 countries. They all worked their socks off and performed with such passion and pride for their country. It's just been an unforgettable experience from start to finish," said the Stage Academy Facebook page.

It said they were "beyond proud" of the all the Irish performers and thanked everyone for all the help and support especially the National Director Stacey Murnaghan and team trainers Katie Conlan and Niamh Conlan.

The group consisted of Katie Conlan, Niamh Conlan, Aoife Byrne, Eirren Turner, Tanya Gallagher, Daniel Sinclaire, Stacy Maher, Eadaoinn Hassett, Robyn Maher and Ali Kaye.

Check out the homecoming video below as they are piped over the bridge by Davy Usher into the Linear Park.