All 172 drivers stopped at Kildare super garda checkpoint get clean bill of health
Out in force
The check point
A total of 172 drivers were tested at a super checkpoint on the R448 by Naas Roads Policing Unit and all were found to be clear of drink and drugs.
Five other offences were detected and fixed charge penalty notices will be issued.
Naas Roads Policing Unit operate super MIT checkpoint on R448. 172 drivers tested. All passed. 5 other offences detected FCPN issued pic.twitter.com/70JQcyGmVf— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 18, 2018
