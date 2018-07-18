All 172 drivers stopped at Kildare super garda checkpoint get clean bill of health

Out in force

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

All 172 drivers stopped at Kildare super garda check point get clean bill of health

The check point

A total of 172 drivers were tested at a super checkpoint on the R448 by Naas Roads Policing Unit and all were found to be clear of drink and drugs.

Five other offences were detected and fixed charge penalty notices will be issued.