All-Ireland success for dancers

Members of the Monasterevin-based Morrissey School of Irish Dancing participated in the World Irish Dance Association's All-Ireland championships.

The Monasterevin group had 30 dancers reach podium positions and five of them landed national titles. Another nine dancers were only narrowly beaten into second place in their categories. The school also competed in the open standard event for the first time and some of this group also achieved podium positions.

The All-Ireland winners were Rian Clinch (under 10), Caitlyn Conroy (under 10), Lorraine Ryan (senior beginners), Eabha Moroney (under 8 beginners) and Ciara Harrison (under 17 primary). Ciara's success was notable insofar as she is just 13 years old.

The school had five teams competing for the first time in eight-hand céilí competition.

Dance teacher Michelle Morrissey paid tribute to the dancers for the work they put in in the run up to the competition. “Thanks also to the parents and families who support them,” she added.