Pedestrian safety issue at Clane ring road roundabout

The design of a roundabout in Clane does not meet current best practices, councillors in the Maynooth Municipal District have been told.

At their monthly meeting in Naas on July 6, Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick asked that a pedestrian crossing or some other appropriate road safety measure be installed at the exit from Alexandra estate onto and across the Clane ring road.

The road is relatively new and connects the Celbridge road with the Naas-Sallins road and the Prosperous road.

In a written reply, the members were told: “The design of this roundabout does not meet current best practice guidelines. Measures should be employed to improve safety for vehicle road users and reduce traffic speeds.”

But, the report continued, “the Council undertook a similar design exercise in Courtown, Kilcock, and the approximate cost of such works would be of the order of €60,000.”

And the bad news for Cllr Fitzpatrick: “The Council has not yet identified a source of funding for these works.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick then asked how they could get it to “best practice.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said he was aware of a number of vehicles spinning out of control in the area.

He said there were 17,000 vehicles a day crossing along the ring road.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said there was no way to get across safely for pedestrians when cars did not have to stop.

The meeting heard that cars can go through at speed, especially from the Sallins end and don’t have to stop.

It also heard that a pedestrian crossing would be expensive.

Cllr Fitzpatrick asked that the issue be left on the agenda.