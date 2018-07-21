Newbridge Musical Society Pink Fun Run

Newbridge Musical Society are delighted to be teaming up with the Marie Keating Foundation again this year for their second annual 5K and 10K Fun Run which will take place on Sunday August 19.

Online registration is now

available at www.popupraces.ie or on the day from 9:30am.

The run will be chipped and timed by pop up races. Skechers Ireland and Newbridge Credit Union have kindly sponsored this event, with Skechers providing free goody bags for the first 150 people to register.

Skechers are also providing some amazing prizes on the day for the first 5 finishers in both the 5K and 10K run with everyone who participates getting a medal at the finish line.

The start/finish is at the DFTC Sports Grounds — formerly the Old Curragh Rugby Club.

So why not lace up your runners and come out to show your support.