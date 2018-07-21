Naas Arch Club member activities restart in autumn

Members of the Naas Arch Club wrapped up their season with a treasure hunt and presentation to the member of the year Ann Darby. The last few months have been very busy for the group with included a quiz, an arts and craft class, a visit to the zoo, a barbecue, a golf evening and activities with the teachers of St. Corban's school.

Pictured at the visit to the zoo are Ann Darby, Jude O Keefe, Denis O'Sullivan, Andrew McQuillan, Dearbhla Hoey, Claire Gillan, Fidelma Burke, Sean Keogh, Sara Banville. Arch clubs exist throughout the country to provide a secure social environment for people with special needs as well as their siblings and friends to learn, form freindships and, above all, to have fun.

It also provides information and support for parents and families.