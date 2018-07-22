Naas Hospital is participating in a global internship programme x y

Naas General Hospital recently held a graduation ceremony for the Project Search interns who had completed the programme at the hospital.

Eight of the nine graduates from last year are in paid employment following their internship at the hospital the previous year.

At the event, interns of the class of 2017/18 shared their unique experience of the programme and talked about the sense of purpose and being part of the team that they have experienced in Naas Hospital.

Emma McGrane, Physiotherapy Manager on behalf of the staff at Naas Hospital thanked the ‘real heroes of the department’ .

Ms McGrane also acknowledged the valuable contribution of the graduates who have become an integral part of the Hospital.

NGH has supported and participated in Project Search since 2012.

Project SEARCH, developed originally in Cincinnati Children’s Medical Centre, Ohio, Massachusetts is a business-led initiative.

It aims to transform the lives of young people with intellectual disabilities. This is done through internship programmes and employment opportunities in the community. Hospital manager Alice Kinsella pledged to continue to support “this wonderful programme that plays a hugely positive role for the participants and for the hospital.”