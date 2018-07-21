Naas street signs to be removed and replaced

Street signs are to be removed from Naas town centre — but it’s not yet known what the bill will be for the work.

The blue and white coloured signs indicating the various street names and place names of the town are to be taken down.

And Seamie Moore, a Naas councillor, wants information about the costs involved.

“Now that a contract has been signed for removing all former signage associated with Naas Town Council can the councillors have detailed costings,” Cllr Moore asked at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

However he was told that the because the signage replacement project has not yet been completed, a full cost is not available “at this time”.

Kildare County Council official Evelyn Wright said all of the old NTC signs have been identified and Kildare County Council, is working to remove these and put up replacements.

Cllr Moore predicted that this work would “cost an arm and a leg”.

He added: “I look forward to getting the final costings; people said that getting rid of Naas Town Council would save money.”

Naas Town Council existed in one form or another since 1898, but it was abolished along with all other town councils in the country in May 2014.

It was replaced by an expanded Naas Municipal District, which is one of five municipal districts representing different geographical parts of Co. Kildare. All of the municipal districts combine to makeup Kildare County Council.

The Naas Municipal District also, for now, includes Caragh, Johnstown, Kill, Sallins and Kilcullen, Rathmore, Eadestown and Ballymore.

The former Naas Town Council used to meet at the town hall, the finest building in the town, but almost meetings of the NMD are hosted at Aras Chill Dara.