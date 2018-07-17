Inquest heard motorcyclist failed to take bend in fatal Kildare accident

A man who was killed in a motorbiking accident near Kilcullen last September had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

Father of four Clark Duffy, with an address in Smithborough, Monaghan was on his way to visit friends when he failed to take a bend on the Dunlavin Road, Kilcullen on the evening of September 25 2017.

His inquest took place yesterday, Monday, July 16.

Coroner Denis Cusack heard evidence that at 12.45am on the R413 Brannockstown Road at Mile Mill, a milk man came across the scene of the accident.

He noted that the motorcyclist and his bike were separated by about a metre near the verge of the road on a bend.

He, and a taxi driver who arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, called emergency services and applied CPR on Mr Duffy.

Expert Garda witnesses told the inquest that the brakes and tires of the bike, a black Kawasaki, were fine and that they didn’t believe that any mechanical or electrical fault played a part in the accident.

Garda Michael Nolan who investigated the crash scene explained that there were a series of bends on the road at that point, but that otherwise the road was well paved.

That section of road is governed by a 60kph limit.

He said he could find no evidence that Mr Duffy was travelling at or above 60kph.

He said it appeared that the motorbike had simply failed to take a left hand turn.

A toxicology report revealed that Mr Duffy had 287 milligrams of alcohol per 100 mililitres of blood, as well as significant levels of cocaine. The 41 year-old suffered bleeding in and around his brain, a broken collarbone, and broken vertebrae.

At the time of the accident, the Leinster Leader reported that Mr Duffy was no stranger to the area, having been there many times before.

He was on his way to a friend’s house where he was due to spend the night. Mr Duffy’s wife said that he worked as an electrical fitter.

The jury considered the evidence for approximately five minutes before returning a verdict of death by misadventure.

The Chairman of the jury had no recommendations to make in the case, but wanted to convey the sympathies of the jury to the deceased man’s wife, his children, family and friends.