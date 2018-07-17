Animal rescue centre appeal after puppies found dumped in Kildare

An animal rescue farm based in Kildare are appealing for people to keep an eye out for puppies dumped in Kildare.

My Lovely Horse Rescue say they found "5 + 4 small dogs/puppies dumped out of a vans near the MLHR farm at Broadford flyover, Moy Valley, Kildare."

Four out of the nine dogs have been rescued by the centre and Cara Rescue Dogs, but they are appealing to people to keep an eye out for others that have not been located.

If you have any information, contact MLHR centre.