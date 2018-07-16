Free advice on how to get treated in other EU countries for Kildare people on hospital waiting lists

A Kildare TD is hosting three information sessions across south Kildare on the Cross Border Directive.

The Cross Border Directive (CBD) allows public patients in Ireland to access the necessary healthcare to which they are entitled in Ireland, in another EU or EEA country as long as they have been waiting two years in an Irish hospital.

The patient can receive treatment in the public or private setting abroad and claim reimbursement for the healthcare from the HSE upon return. The reimbursement rate is at the cost of the treatment abroad or the cost in Ireland whichever is less.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin said, “The sad reality is that there are so many people on waiting lists for operations and so many waiting far too long for these procedures. I feel that the cross border directive is not advertised enough yet it can assist so many people by having the surgery sooner rather than later.

“In order to qualify for the CBD, a person must have a referral from their GP. Many people who have contacted my office in the past have availed of the service and were reimbursed in a matter of weeks and have spoken highly of the service.”

The information sessions will be in three locations throughout the day.

The first meeting is being held this morning at Hotel Keadeen in Newbridge at 10:30am. The second meeting will be in the Athy Resource Centre at 1:30pm and the third meeting will be in Monasterevin Town Hall at 3:30pm.

All are welcome