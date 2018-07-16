Baltinglass business man to host free West Wicklow business network BBQ event

The West Wicklow Business Network BBQ will take place on Tuesday July 24 in Pat Lee's Electrical Pumps and Engineering premises in Baltinglass.

Wicklow County Council, Enterprise Ireland and Wicklow Enterprise Office representatives will be in attendance on the evening.

At a recent event in Baltinglass Courthouse, successful West Wicklow business man Pat Lee offered to host a networking evening and BBQ at his premises.

He said it will be a really interesting and quirky venue where attendees will get great insight into his diverse and innovative customised products, which are manufactured onsite.

He also provides electrical, engineering and pumping expertise. One example of how Pat adapted to market changes was to launch a new Ice Bath system for aqua fitness and recovery.

On the night, speakers will include Pat Lee and other local business people who have successfully broken into European markets.

Pat has a particular interest in local businesses coming together and working on a group purchasing initiative. Those in attendance can look forward to BBQ, wine and music from local musician.

Some of the main agencies and banks will be represented for those that have specific queries about expansion, exporting or funding. This is a rare opportunity to attend an event and get an up close and person insight into one of West Wicklow's most innovative companies.

All businesses that trade or operate in the West Wicklow and surrounding areas are invited to attend this free event. This event may be of particular interest to those with a start up idea, micro businesses and SMEs or those looking to expand into Europe. There will also be a draw for a spot prize on the night for a one off piece of ‘Scrap Art’ made onsite by Pat Lee.

The event takes place from 7pm-9pm on Tuesday July 24. RSVPs to westwicklowbusiness@gmail.com or contact Orlagh 0876441174.