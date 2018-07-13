Alleged credit card fraud denied at Kildare Village

A District Court judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a Dublin resident charged with credit card fraud at the Kildare Village outlet.

But at Naas District Court yesterday, July 12, Judge Desmond Zaidan said the Gardai had to look at the bigger picture.

The State is alleging that Chinedu Omee, 19 New Market Square, Dublin 8, fraudulently obtained two watches, priced at €297 and €423, from Links of London shop at the Kildare Village Outlet on December 1 2017.

Mr Omee is denying the charge.

It is alleged he used another's person's Mastercard details and had a number of cards with him at the time. Judge Zaidan heard he did not actually have this particular card with him, but he had the pin number.

When Gardai didn't object to bail, Judge Zaidan asked why they had not objected, given the Gardai did not know how he allegedly got access to the pin number used in the alleged fraud.

“It is the mechanism behind the offences, the mens rea of accessing someone's pin number. You must look at the bigger picture,” he said, accepting jurisdiction and adjourning the case to September 27.