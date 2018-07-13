Craft beer bill will help Kildare's growing micro breweries

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has welcomed the passing by the Oireachtas of Labour's legislation to allow breweries, microbreweries, cider makers and distilleries to sell their own produce to tourists and other visitors on site.

He said the measure will support local microbreweries in Kildare such as Kelly’s Mountain Brew in Clane, Trouble Brewing in Kill, Rye River Brewery in Celbridge and Kildare Brewing Company/Lock 13 in Sallins.

Mr. Stagg stated that he visited the Rye River Brewery Open day last Saturday July 7 and was very impressed with the facility which brews seven separate beers and stouts. Now that the law has changed Rye River intend to develop a visitor centre where their beers can be sampled and bought.

SEE ALSO: Kildare car owners beware - warning issued over motor tax discount scam

Mr. Stagg stated that his colleague Alan Kelly first introduced Labour’s Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Bill 2016 in November 2016. It was passed by the Dail last Thursday, amended in the Seanad yesterday and returned to the Dail for confirmation of the Seanad amendment yesterday.

He said Labour brought forward the Bill originally because a legal anomaly was seriously hampering the micro breweries ability to capitalise on the growing craft-beer tourism industry, and really deliver for their visitors.

"There has been incredible growth in the craft-beer industry around the world in recent years and Ireland is no different, with an eleven-fold increase in annual turnover since 2011. The industry is also emerging as an important employer in rural Ireland, with microbreweries employing 439 full time workers, as well as an estimated 392 people indirectly employed in the industry here," he said.

"This legislation will be of particular benefit to the smaller scale and local producers, as well as small batch distilleries and cider makers, who will now be in a position to expand their business capabilities."