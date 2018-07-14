Kildare charity cycle on in August

Members of Bush Cycling Club of Cut Bush, the Curragh are cycling from Mizen Head to Malin Head in August from 22-25, a distance of over 700 km (435 miles).

The event is taking place is in aid of Neurofibromatosis Ireland (NF Ireland).

The event was launched on Saturday evening at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas, at 8pm when there was be live music and spot prizes.

BCC’s association with the charity stems from the fact that two club members have relatives that are affected by the disorder.

The club members doing the cycle are Richard Fleming, Shane O’Reilly, Gabriel Malone, Frank Maguire, John Browne, Jamie Browne, Mona Jakobsone and Noreen Mallon.

The objective is to raise at least €10,000 for the charity and money has already been gathered thanks to the opening of a GoFundMe page for the cycle.

A fundraising event drive has taken place at the Whitewater shopping centre on June 16

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic condition caused by a mutation in one of the genes.

There are two distinct types, NF1 and NF2.

NF1 affects about 1 in 2,500 of the population which results in mild learning difficulties.

NF2 affects about 1 in 35,000 of the population which results nervous system tumours of the brain and spine, hearing loss and mobility issues.

More information is available on www.nfaireland.ie

Donations can be made at the group’s crowdfunding page at Gofundme.com.