Newbridge M&S staff take on HOPE(D) counselling rooms makeover

Every year the Marks & Spencer management give €500 to staff for the Spark Something Good campaign. This year the Newbridge store decided to carry out a make over of two rooms at HOPE (D) in Newbridge — a charity which provides support for people with mental health difficulties and their families.

Staff member, Bríd Hoey thanked Woodies and Brandmax for their support.

She praised the staff who put in such hard work and community spirit into the project. She also paid tribute to HOPE (D) for the work they carry out in Newbridge providing services for people across the county.

Room 2 prior to the makeover

Some of the staff and the before and after pictures of the work carried out on two counselling rooms