KILDARE FEATURE: Probation Service Strategy 2018-2020 launched

The Probation Service Strategy 2018-2020 was launched on June 25 last by the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD.

The Minister outlined the aims of the strategy which is to reduce re-offending and improve prisoner outcomes.

The Kildare Probation Service is one of five geographical regions which comes under the remit of the Midlands South East Region and covers Naas, Kilcock and Athy District Courts.

“The Strategy provides a clear programme of work for the Service, promoting a commitment to continuous improvement in the organisation,” Minister Flanagan said.

“This is an excellent example of agencies working together.”

The Strategic Objective of the Plan is to have a multi-agency approach to offender management and rehabilitation from pre to post imprisonment in order to reduce re-offending and improve prisoner outcomes.

“It sets out an ambitious set of actions to achieve improved outcomes to the benefit of Irish society,” he added. It identifies nine strategic actions as follows:

Improve Sservice Management; Maximise joint working between the Irish Prison Service and Probation Service; Develop a range of responses for female offenders; Enhance engagement with victims of crime; Develop innovative responses for specific groups of offenders; Enhance the employability of offenders; Engaging Service users; Promoting research and evaluation; Improve the provision of Drug and Alcohol Services in Prison and the community.

Meanwhile, at the same time the Minister also published the Probation Service Annual Report 2017 and which set out the key achievements of 2017.