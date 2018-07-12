Second boy charged with murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

A 13 year-old boy has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

He appeared at Dublin District Children’s Court, Smithfield, at 10.30am today. He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 18.

Another 13-year-old boy has previously been charged with the murder of the 14-year-old in Lucan on May 14 last.