Drunk driver who was four times over the limit ends up in Kildare ditch
Naas Gardaí say charges to follow
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána twitter account
The driver of this van was lucky not to hurt themselves or injure others after they crashed into the ditch while four times over the legal alcohol limit.
In a tweet posted on the An Garda Síochána account, Naas gardai said a court appearance is to follow.
'Ditches be tripping' Naas Roads Policing observe this Drunk driver who was 4 times over the alcohol limit. Lucky not to be injured or hurt anybody Court appearance to follow pic.twitter.com/QOjl0my7yI— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 11, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on