Drunk driver who was four times over the limit ends up in Kildare ditch

Naas Gardaí say charges to follow

Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána twitter account

The driver of this van was lucky not to hurt themselves or injure others after they crashed into the ditch while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

In a tweet posted on the An Garda Síochána account, Naas gardai said a court appearance is to follow.