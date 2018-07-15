Kildare's town health check reports expected in September

Reports from public meetings held in a number of towns, including Clane and Prosperous, on their future development, should be ready by September, according to the architects running them in conjunction with Kildare County Council.

Cathal O’Meara Landscape Architects are currently undertaking “Town Health Checks” for Kildare County Council for a number of towns.

The move has been taking place with the help of Kildare Public Participation Network in Clane, Kilcock, Prosperous and Maynooth.

The objective to create a basis for providing recommendations for town renewal plans over the short, medium and long term.

Workshops, attended by Mairead Hunt from Kildare County Council have already been held in each town.

Last week Mr O’Meara said they have carried out one initial workshops in each place. These took place in May and June.

The purpose was to identify some of the changes facing each town and the opportunities and constraints so that residents can make informed decisions concerning their towns. “This feeds into the larger process which is the creation of a plan for each area,” said Mr O’Meara.

Apart from these meetings, he and his colleagues have been undertaking the following audits in each town: footfalls, land use surveys, business owner/manager surveys, shopper surveys, car parking surveys, and environmental audits.

“We are now at a stage where we are compiling this data and writing the reports, which we will present in draft form to each town and to Kildare County Council. This should happen during September,” he said.