Kildare councillors feeling heat over illegal encampment

Kildare County Councillors have come under particular heavy criticism in the Maynooth Municipal District over the illegal encampment in the Nancy Lane area of Clane.

Residents in the area are have been busy communicating with district councillors over the latter’s decision to create 77 new social houses in the area.

At their Municipal District meeting in Naas last Friday (July 6), Cllr Brendan Weld asked what plans the Council had to deal with the illegal encampment on Nancy’s Lane.

Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick asked that “in the light of another caravan appearing on Nancy’s Lane, has the Council any plans to move on the caravans in the interest of safety, and has the Council investigated the possibility of housing people in the caravans.

In an official response, they were told that “Kildare County Council deals with all illegal encampments in accordance with legislation and agreed procedures. Matters relating to specific cases cannot be discussed at Municipal District meetings.”

Cllr Weld said it was an ongoing problem. He said the first caravan has been at the location for eighteen months and nothing had been done. He said that a commitment had been given that the caravan was to have been gone last week. He said people felt that councillors were letting them down in sorting out the problem.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said the problem had been there since he was first on the Council.

He also said there were health and safety issues involved.