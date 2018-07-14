Free childcare services at Naas racecourse

Management at Naas racecourse is providing free childcare on race days there, which started on Saturday last (July 7) when the barbecue and family fun day took place.

Inspire Child Development Centre will provide a drop-in facility on each raceday, free of charge for two hours per child aged 5 years old and up.

The facility was built as part of the €3.2million course redevelopment and is currently leased out to ICDC.

Activities will include outdoor games, art activities, music and interactive learning. On non racedays the facility is open to children aged two year olds and up. Aside from providing interactive games the centre provides a range of services including occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, therapy sessions for children with autism and parental seminars. ICDC is Naas-based and provides a range of services.

The venue hosted a variety of activities aimed at children on Saturday.

These included face painting, bouncy castles, cartoon characters, pony rides and WoollyWard's Farm (a mobile petting and activity farm) also paid a visit to entertain the children on Saturday last.