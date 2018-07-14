Naas cables work will be over by end of 2018

The project to place electricity and utility cables under the ground in Naas town centre will be finished by the end of the year.

That’s according to Kildare County Council.

Cllr Fintan Brett sought confirmation that the work would be done before Christmas. He said the final stage of a three year programme to upgrade Christmas lighting in Naas will be unveiled this year.

“This is the last year of a three year plan to get this work done and a lot of work to improve the Christmas lighting could not be undertaken because of the presence of the overhead cables,” Cllr Brett told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Kildare County Council said that while it expects the work to be done by the year’s end, the council is “dependant on the ESB, who are managing the project to complete the works on time.”

Work to place the wires under the ground started in April and is being undertaken by Dublin-based contractor Richard Nolan Civing Engineering.

A representative of the contractor said that the project is being undertaken on behalf of the ESB and involves “essential trenching and ducting works.”

The work will take place along sections of footpath but access and egress is being accommodated at all times, they maintain.