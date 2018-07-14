Kill volunteers reconstruct old wall at Hartwell

An old stone wall constructed in the 1800s near Hartwell Road, Kill, has been rebuilt in time for the Tidy Towns competition.

The area has been redeveloped with flowers and a new bench. Thanks for a significant amount of work by Andy Birchall, Christy Kelly and Kill Tidy Towns, this area has become a place of great beauty and has enhanced the picturesque village.

The site has been dedicated to the memory of deceased members of Kill Tidy Towns and Kill ICA — and in particular to Andy’s late wife Margaret. Margaret was a member of both Kill Tidy towns an d Kill ICA. The wall, known as ‘Andy’s Wall’ is a fitting tribute to their wonderful work.

SEE ALSO: Prosperous Music Festival 2018 lineup announced