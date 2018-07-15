Busy season for Kildare's Holstein Friesian club

The first event of the summer season for the Kildare Holstein Friesian Club was its May field evening at Gerry and Dermot Flynn’s, Rathrone, near Enfield, Co Meath where the first round of the FBD Stock Judging competition took place.

The master judge was PJ Kelly from Co. Westmeath. The winners of the senior section was 1st Pat Walsh, Kilcock, 2nd Tony Jackson, Kiltegan, 3rd Kevin Walsh, Kilcock. In the junior section the winners were 1st Lily Hannah Healy, 2nd Sean Gerard Walsh, Kilcock, 3rd Emily Walsh, Kilcock. The evening featured the “Rathrone” herd, a very modern calf unit and concluded with Barbeque and refreshments.

The annual 2018 FBD Herds Competition took place the week of June 4 with the results and presentation in Toughers on Friday June 8th. The judge was Mr Brian Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions, Drogheda. Presentation of trophies was done by Mr Brian Scully, manager of FBD in Kildare.

Full list of results were as follows: Premier Section

Heifer: 3rd Dermot Jackson, Borkilbeg Ambrosia 5, 2nd Pat and Kevin Walsh, Gragadder SU Geraldine, 1st Anthony Kealy, Grangecon Chelios ARENA 8.

Junior Cow: 3rd Dermot Jackson, Borkilbeg Ashlyn 5, 2nd Joe and Kevin Doran, Dondale Dempsey Ruth, 1st Brochan Cocoman, Kilwarden Lavanguard Dixie.

Senior Cow: 3rd Brochan Cocoman, Kilwarden Windbrook Vix, 2nd Cyril Dowling, Baldonnel Goldwyn Supra, 1st Dermot Jackson, Borkilbeg Maali 2.

Bull Progeny: 3rd Pat and Kevin Walsh, Gragadder Goldwyn, 2nd Brochan Cocoman, Crackholm Fever, 1st Dermot Jackson, Maple Downs Atwood.

Family Group: 3rd Brochan Cocoman, Barbie, 2nd Cyril Dowling, Sublime, 1st Dermot Jackson, Ashlyn.

Exhibitor Group: Brochan Cocoman, Kilwarden Lavanguard Dixie.

Production: 3rd Pat and Kevin Walsh, 2nd Brochan Cocoman, 1st Cyril Dowling

Inspection: 3rd Pat & Kevin Walsh, 2nd Brochan Cocoman, 1st Dermot Jackson.

Overall Winner: Brochan Cocoman.

Senior Section

Heifer: 3rd John Coakley, Oldchapel Raphael Lulu, 2nd Tony Kavanagh, Boystown 2351 XPD, 1st Gerry and Dermot Flynn, Rathrone 2376 Chestnut.

Junior Cow: 3rd Tony Kavanagh, Boystown 2011 Jasper, 2nd Gerry and Dermot Flynn, Rathrone 2082 Sally, 1st Knockmaroon Estate, Knockmaroon Attraction CW2.

Senior Cow: 3rd John Coakley, Oldcarton AAP Honey, 2nd Derek Tierney 779, 1st Tony Jackson, Keadeen Talent Rosa 1.

Bull Progeny: 3rd Gerry and Dermot Flynn, Piston Shaker, 2nd John Coakley, Delta Trading, 1st Tony Jackson, Coolafancy Talent WYN.

Family Group: 3rd Derek Tierney, Agness, 2nd Tony Jackson, Petunia, 1st John Coakley, Kitty.

Exhibitor Bred: Tony Jackson, Keadeen Talent Rosa 1.

Production: 3rd Gerry & Dermot Flynn, 2nd Knockmaroon Estate, 1st John Coakley.

Inspection: 3rd John Coakley, 2nd Tony Kavanagh, 1st Gerry & Dermot Flynn

Overall Winner: John Coakley.

Intermediate

Heifers: 3rd Padraig Travers, Johinstown Sok Averil, 2nd Aodhan Dempsey 1395, 1st Frank Flood 1399.

Junior Cow: 3rd Padraig Travers, Johinstown Twist Mary, 2nd Aodhan Dempsey 1294, 1st Frank Flood 1471.

Senior Cow: 3rd Frank Flood 764, 2nd Aodhan Dempsey 415, 1st Hazel & Brian Gray 716.

Bull Progeny: 2nd Mel Martin, Numero Uno St. Louis, 1st Padraig Travers, Kevinsfort OJI Haze.

Family Group: 3rd Aodhan Dempsey, 2nd Dermot Doherty, 1st Mel Martin.

Exhibitor Bred: Frank Flood 1471

Production: 3rd Padraig Travers, 2nd Hazel and Brian Gray, 1st Dermot Doherty.

Inspection: 3rd Hazel and Brian Gray, 2nd Mel Martin, 1st Padraig Travers.

Overall Winner: Padraig Travers.