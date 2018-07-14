Naas band is planning autumn album launch

Three musicians from Naas, all former CBS students, have released the debut single Where Do We go Now.

The trio — Seán Brophy (20) and Graham Halton (20), both from Naas and lead singer Seán Kenny (19) of Caragh — make up Zool.

With no little understatement they’re hoping to become “one of the biggest names the Irish music scene has ever produced”.

Accompanied by Caragh photographer Liam Kelly, who is a primary school buddy of singer Sean, the group will travel to the continent later this summer.

They’ll visit London, Paris, Amsterdam, with the aim of creating a portfolio of images to strengthen their profile.

The lads all attended the music class in Naas CBS

They formed the band only last year and then took a break before resuming with the launch of their debut song.

They’ve also penned a second song Stages.

“We aim to keep coming out with songs until mid-September when we’ll launch an album of the songs and by that time we hope to have a stronger profile,” they said.

Zool — an old Gaelic term meaning useful — played at Poplar Square during the Midsummer Arts Festival in Naas and they’ve a corporate function gig lined up in Dun Laoghaire this week.

“We hope to start gigging around Naas as well as Dublin. It’d be great if this meant we could build up a following and we’d hope to play at Electric Picnic or Longitude next year and we working to get a recording with Republic Records,” said Seán Kenny, who wrote the debut song.