Kildare TD says presidential election decision will be made tomorrow after Michael D Higgins pushes for second term

Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman and Kildare TD, Martin Heydon said a decision on whether a presidential election will be held will be made tomorrow.

In a statement, Dep Heydon said; “A decision will be made on Fine Gael’s approach to any potential Presidential election at tomorrow (Wednesday) evening’s parliamentary party meeting after it is discussed by party colleagues.”

The response comes after Michael D Higgins indicated he would like to serve for a second term.

