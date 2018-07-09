KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Rathangan stud farm on 75 acres

Millgrove Stud, Bracknagh, Rathangan, Co. Kildare is up for auction on Thursday July 19 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm.

This stunning home is set on 75 acres and comes with 42 boxes. Millgrove is a delightful residential stud farm in mint condition situated in a quiet rural parkland setting on the River Figile, a tributary of The Barrow.

The property is situated just outside the village of Rathangan on the Kildare/Offaly border. 16 km Curragh, 8 km Rathangan, 1⁄2 hour Naas, 1 hour Dublin City and Airport. The charming period residence includes conservatory porch: 3 reception; office; kitchen with Aga cooker and ancillary facilities, 5 principal bedrooms; all ensuite and 2 staff bedrooms. .

The yard includes 42 boxes and ancillary facilities including excellent cattle handling facilities. The land is all top quality, laid out in 11 divisions with post and rail fencing and ample shelter with water laid on. The Figile River has excellent coarse fishing and there is over 1,200m frontag e on the river.

The residence dates from the mid 1700’s and is 2 storey with small basement storage area. It is nicely set back from the road and surrounded by mature timber in an enclosed woodland setting.

For further information contact Coonan Estate Agents on 01 628 6128.

One of the impressive rooms

The sitting room