Driver had cocaine and cannabis in their system when stopped at Kildare checkpoint yesterday
A driver who was found to have cocaine and cannabis in his system, who had no insurance, tax, and driving license also had three bald tyres on their car.
They were stopped by the Kildare Roads Policing Unit at a check point yesterday and were arrested. The car was also seized. Court case to follow.
