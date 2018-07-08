KILDARE COLUMN: Young people travelling need the right medical and travel insurance

If you thought choosing health insurance was complicated, you’d be right.

With over 400 plans available from the three health insurance companies — VHI, Laya Healthcare and Irish Life Health, it is far better to use the services of a good health insurance broker both when choosing your first policy and at renewal time.

I practice what I preach: this year, my husband and I will save about €300 by sticking with our same Laya plan (Simple Connect), but this time slightly adjusting the excess amounts we will pay and to the refund we get for outpatient treatments.

Our annual review is the perfect opportunity to not only try and reduce our premium — or at worse, to not pay any more — but to assess the state of our health as we get older. So far, so lucky: we’ve had few claims (especially hospital events) and the extra excess we’re taking on is certainly affordable. (That’s what an emergency savings account is for.)

“The older you get, the more likely you are to make claims,” says the specialist health broker Dermot Goode of Totalhealthcover.ie.

While premiums have finally come down, too many health insurance customers are still not switching. “Anyone who has been with the same provider/plan for more than two years is paying too much.”

But this is also the time of year when many college students are off on summer student work visas, or are preparing to take time out after their Leaving Cert to work for a year.

At least three of our friend’s children will be working in the US, Canada and Australia for up to two years, and their travel and health insurance needs are a big concern for their families.

“I’m afraid that there’s no simple solution that applies to every young person who goes travelling,” says Dermot Goode. “It all depends on where they are going, how long they will be gone for and what are they going to be working at.”

According to Goode, the first mistake parents make is to assume that the travel abroad benefits on their private health insurance or their child’s European/EEA health insurance card will be sufficient to meet the cost of any and all emergency health needs.

This is not the case. Depending on the private insurance plan there may or may not be sufficient overseas cover, he explained.

The EU/EEA (and Switzerland) health insurance card will allow access to public medical treatment if your young person falls ill or has an accident, said Goode, but in some countries they may still be billed for all or part of their treatment and the card it does not include repatriation.

The other problem with relying on a health insurance plan is that even generous overseas medical benefits “may not be sufficient to meet the astronomical cost of medical treatment in the United States in particular.”

“Also, ordinary health insurance plans only cover up to 45 days of overseas cover. If your son or daughter is away longer than that — as many are if they have J1 visas — their plan is not going to be valid outside that period.

“The same applies if they decide to take six months or a year travelling or if they have work visas.”

What they need at the very least, he said, is an annual multi-trip policy which will allow for extended travel periods (of up to 180 days) or a back-packer policy that covers medical/travels expenses for up to a year. He warns, however that these extended benefit policies can be quite expensive if they include dangerous sports or activities.

Even more expensive, said Goode, is medical/travel cover for young people who take up any kind of risk-rated work abroad, including building work.

“What they work at is going to be a complicating factor. If your son or daughter is a waitress, or working at a computer their extended multi-trip or back-pack insurance may be fine. But in more dangerous jobs they need to enhanced cover. Goode recommends VHI’s international health insurance plan but even such a plan requires pre-approval depending on the work that is done. These policies, he warned, “are both risk-rated for age and activity”.

The other problem that young travellers who are abroad for longer periods face is that once their ordinary health insurance membership has lapsed, reconnecting may be complicated by new waiting times. “If you have been a VHI international policy holder, that won’t apply,” said Goode “and you can rejoin your old company and plan without penalty. People who are over 34 when they return to Ireland, may, however, be subject to age-related loading.

Medical/travel insurance is essential. Illnesses, accidents can happen. Turning them into financial disasters is avoidable.