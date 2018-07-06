Stagg astonished at go ahead for 462 Kildare dwellings without road infrastructure conditions

A Kildare politician has expressed his astonishment at the decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant planning permission to Cairn Homes for the development of lands between the Moyglare Road and Dunboyne Road in Maynooth, without "dealing with the inadequacy of road infrastructure in the area by way of conditions."

The Kildare North Labour general election candidate Emmet Stagg said the development is quiet substantial with 462 dwellings, 106 units of student accommodation with 483 bedspaces, a creche, café, gym and retail unit, link road between the Moyglare and Dunboyne Road and a Riverside Park along the Lyreen River.

He said at no stage was the development of housing objected to, but both he and his Labour colleagues had asked that a number of serious deficiencies in the road network around Maynooth be dealt with prior to the occupation of any houses.

"The most serious deficiency is the Dunboyne Road itself where traffic from this development will be directed towards a very bad corner east of Pebble Hill House. This was an issue with a previous application on the Dunboyne Road, Maynooth for just over 100 houses three years ago, but now An Bord Pleanala seem to think that all of this development and the traffic generated by it can safely traverse this most dangerous corner and failed to impose a condition requiring the straightening out of the corner prior to the occupation of any houses. It beggars belief," stated Mr. Stagg.

He said that he had also sought a condition requiring the completion of the Maynooth Eastern Relief Road between the Leixlip Road and the Celbridge Road, and its further leg between the Celbridge Road and the Straffan Road, prior to the occupation of any dwellings.

He said An Bord Pleanala ignored all submissions by public representatives, residents associations and individual residents, in deciding to push this development through, and he was at a loss to understand the reasoning.

"It is a poor day for planning in Maynooth," he said.