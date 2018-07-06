Sponsored content
KILDARE JOBS ALERT: Exciting opportunities at Killeen Civil Engineering
Seeking a purchasing officer and admin/accounts technician
Killeen is hiring
A Laois based company is currently seeking to fill the following positions: Purchasing Officer and Admin/Accounts Technician. Check out the details below.
PURCHASING OFFICER
Responsibilities:
Supervise the Purchase Order process
Manage the search process for local suppliers of services, utilities, machinery and equipment
Develop creative solutions for cost reduction and continuous improvement of purchasing processes and procedures
Qualifications:
Previous Purchasing experience in the Construction (or related) industry essential
3-5 years experience in a similar role
Extensive knowledge of SAGE packages and Microsoft Office
ADMIN / ACCOUNTS TECHNICIAN
Responsibilities:
Assist in all aspects of accounts, payroll and general office admin
Qualifications:
AITI or similar qualification essential
Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage
3-5 years experience in a similar role
Extensive knowledge of SAGE, Micropay and Microsoft Office
Experience in Revenue Returns
