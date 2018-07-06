Rathangan Tidy Towns volunteers dismayed over spate of vandalism

Rathangan Tidy Towns volunteers are dismayed by recent acts of vandalism in the town.

Planters was targeted last Wednesday night and flowers pulled out and thrown on the pavement.

"After recent events of vandalism on the benches and wheelchair-friendly picnic table at the Pound it is with great disappointment that we woke up this morning to see that the town planters had been wrecked," said a post on it's Facebook page.

"Not sure what motivated the perpetrators but we are a community group trying to enhance our town through the good will of volunteers. It is disheartening to see that some people have no respect for the town they live in and for the work done by fellow residents."

Lots of people responded, complimenting the group on its hard work and condemning those who carried out the vandalism.

