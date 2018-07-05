Gardaí renew appeal for missing man last seen in midlands town on eve of St Patrick's Day

Gardaí have issued an renewed appeal to Portlaoise residents or people who were in the vicinity of the town's hospital and Dublin Road in their efforts to trace a Carlow man who has not been seen since the eve of St Patrick's Day.

Rafal Filipowicz who is missing from his home at Green Road, Carlow. The last sighting was at approximately 8.09am on Friday, March 16 in the area of the Midland's Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

He is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a scar on his forehead. When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

He left the hospital on foot exiting right onto the Dublin Road in the direction of the Applegreen shop and filling station opposite the hospital on the Dublin Road.

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of people on work commutes or school runs, taxi drivers, pedestrians, bus drivers who believe the saw the man. The specifically request drivers who had dash cams in their vehicles that evening to contact them

Anyone who has seen Rafal or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

He was reported missing on March 21.