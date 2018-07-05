22 motorists detected speeding by Naas Gardai while one car was seized for no insurance
National speed operation on July 3 and 4
This car was seized because the owner had no tax or insurance for the past year
Twenty two drivers were detected speeding by Naas Gardai as part of the National Speed Operation on July 3 and 4.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit also stopped 16 motorists for not wearing their seat belts and using mobile phones while driving.
Fines and and penalty points will be issued.
During the operation, one car was seized because the driver had no insurance or tax for the past 12 months.
