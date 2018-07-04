Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious assault on young Kildare man to come forward

Gardai are looking for witnesses to come forward into a serious assault on a young man in North Kildare.

It's believed the incident occurred in Celbridge last Friday, June 29 at around 4pm when a fight broke out involving up to 15 people.

It's understood when some of the people involved left the scene, one of them was stopped and assaulted in the Castletown Park area. Reports indicate the victim received extensive injuries.

One person has been arrested.

Anyone with any information in connection with this incident is asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station on 01 6288222.

