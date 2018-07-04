North Kildare public urged to have their say on new bus routes

With proposals coming on stream for new bus routes for the north of the county, locals are being encouraged to give their views on it.

According to Deputy James Lawless, “Additional bus routes for Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip are very welcome.

“I understand there are a number of orbital routes included in the proposals. They include a bus linking the Moyglare Road, Maynooth across to Tallaght.

“The most important aspect of the new services is increased frequency. The towns will now be served with links to the city centre far more frequently than the current arrangement which, in some cases, was leaving commuters having to wait up to one hour at bus stops,” he explained.

“I am urging commuters to make their submissions during the public consultation process. All the proposed routes are just that, proposals. They can be altered or changed depending on public feedback which is why it is important Dublin Bus hear our voice.”

To find out more or to make a submission click here.

Local TD James Lawless has welcomed the new proposed bus routes for Kildare North and is urging residents to have their say during the submission period from July 16th until September 14th.