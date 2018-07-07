Newbridge's Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival returns

The programme for this year’s Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival has been released.

It will run from Friday July 20 to Thursday 26 July, with many events taking place at Newbridge College.

Swedish pianist, Hans Palsson is back and the opening of the festival takes place on Friday July 20 with German Ambassador Potzel expected to attend.

The Palsson Concert on Saturday July 21 in Newbridge College is always hugely popular.

Renowned Kildare poet, Desmond Egan will hold a creative writing class in the college library on Saturday 21 at 2.30pm.

Another highlight of the programme will be the Maynooth University Day Sunday 22.

There will be international poetry readings from 15 poets in the Riverbank Theatre on Wednesday 25.

There will also be a full youth programme. The festival celebrates the life of Manley Hopkins and his interests including poetry, painting, music, art, philosophy and conservation. Further information on www.gerardmanleyhopkins.

org.