Legal advice sought on changing Irish version of Naas

A proposal to change the Irish version of Naas is not likely to come before the public yet.

Kildare County Council is taking legal advice on the correct procedure surrounding a vote to change the name.

Cllr. Seamie Moore wants to have the Irish name changed from An Nás to Nás na Ríogh.

However, there are a number of legal issues and procedures to be considered before the proposal goes on to a ballot paper, most likely along with a election vote.

If the vote is taken at the same time as voters elected members to Kildare County Council to represent the Naas area, it would cost much less than the estimated €40,000 to €50,000 of having a vote for the name change alone.

KCC official Sonya Kavanagh legal issues are being addressed and this is likely to take some time.

Ms Kavanagh also indicated that preliminary legal advice appears to favour the use of An Nás.

However Cllr Moore said previously there is strong support for having the official Irish name of the town of Nás na Ríogh.

He said that Irish has been largely suppressed in the town and only one Irish placename, Loch Buí, currently exists.