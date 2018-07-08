Permission granted for more car and bike spaces AIB offices in Naas

A Naas bank has been granted permission for more car and bicycle spaces.

Kildare County council has granted permission for the work to be done on apiece land occupying .65 of an acre at AIB’s Time House premises at Blessington Road.

It’s proposed to provide an additional 25 car parking spaces, the relocation and redesign of existing spaces as well 20 new sheltered bicycle parking spaces and the relocation of existing spaces. Permission was granted also for barriers and landscaping work.

AIG, which operates a service centre there, applied for permission.

This is the second successful application for parking spaces at the centre. One was granted in 1998 and another in 1999 for 165 spaces.

A more recent application, which was made in 2017, for 24 spaces was turned down. This was refused because the final route of the Naas inner relief route has not been chosen. Time House is a three storey office building where some 500 people work on tow daily shifts.

Prior to this planning application, the area was served by 244 car park spaces, five of which are occupied by a container in use as a bin storage area.

However, while there was some resistance to this application within KCC for the same reason, permission was granted because the route selection for the inner relief road is “some time away”.

Given the amount of work associated with the inner relief road, it will be some time before the work will start and this application will not have a negative impact on the new road progressing.

KCC also noted that in the light of unsafe car parking at that area and the fact that car parking is regularly over capacity, new parking spaces would improve the situation at that location.

KCC also noted that the proposal to relocate the existing bicycle shelter to a more user friendly location (close to the main entrance of the building) means there will be clear separation of car and bicycle parking.

In all there will be 40 bicycle parking places at the site.

Parking issues at Time House were highlighted over three years ago when local councillor Anne Breen sought to have double yellow lines painted at the Sundays Well estate, which is opposite the building and which predates Time House.

She said residents claimed that AIB staff parked their cars, up to 30 at a time, on estate roads.