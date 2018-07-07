Fun run for Eadestown's Mick Mullan battling cancer for third time

A fun run is taking place next month for a 26 year old local man who is battling cancer.

Eadestown native Mick Mullan is battling cancer for the third time and is undergoing treatment in Boston, USA, because there are no treatment options available to him in Ireland.

The event, which takes place at Punchestown Racecourse, will be run over two distances (5km and 10km), starting at 11am on Saturday, July 21.

All of the money raised will go to the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund and will be used to cover his medical expenses.

The run will be chipped and timed by Pop Up Races, an Irish company providing timing and event management services.

Michael was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was just 16 months old in 1993. Although he was facing a one in four chance of survival, he received surgery, a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy and remained cancer free until he was 22.

“I was studying in my final year at Trinity College when I was diagnosed with renal cell cancer which required surgery, a partial nephrectomy, on my 22nd birthday. I took two months off college to recover but I still managed to to graduate that year. I got a first class honours degree and was awarded a scholarship to Harvard,” he told the Journal.

When Michael got his third diagnosis in Boston he was told he had six months to live at the age of 24.

“Despite having had cancer twice before I had never thought about my mortality,” he said.

He added he was left wondering what he would do for the last six months of his like.

The question was: “Should I stay in Boston and try to fight the cancer or simply accept the fact that I had limited time and make the most of my last six months on earth?”

He decided to stay in the US and fight the cancer to the end. Mick is accompanied by his girlfriend Mel, who moved to Boston and their parents gave up their jobs to be with him for nine months.

Online registration can be done on the 'Punchestown 5k/10k Fun Run' Facebook page.