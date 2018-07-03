Kildare woman wins top media award for radio documentary

A Prosperous woman has won a prestigious award for a documentary she made at RTE.

Pauline Dunne won a gold medal at the 2018 New York Festivals International Radio Awards for ‘The Little Mouse in the Corner’, which was broadcast on December 2 last.

A total of 41 RTE documentaries and programmes were honoured at the Radio Awards but Pauline’s was one of only eight that won gold.

RTÉ was named Broadcaster of the Year at the 2018 New York Festivals International Radio Awards, the fifth time in six years it has won the award.

Pauline’s documentary examined what it was like to an introvert, and featured a segment where she forced herself to join Toastmasters and make a speach.

“Well, this won't come as a surprise to anyone who knows me, but I'm very quiet,” she notes in the documentary. “I always have been, and I think it's about time we all just accepted I always will be.

“For years, people have felt almost obliged to give me advice on how they thought I could improve my life. They reckoned I'd be happier if I could just 'come out of my shell'. I'd be more successful if I learned to 'speak up'. I'd be on cloud bloody nine if only I could just be louder.

"What they didn't seem to realise was that I was already happy. And ok, I may not the President of Ireland but I like my job, and I've achieved a lot of the work things I set out to achieve.

“So what's the problem?”

She explored how what is known as ‘extrovert culture’ is widespread in modern life. “Open plan offices are everywhere these days, and it's not very often you see companies advertising jobs for people who are 'thinkers', 'calm' or don't play team sports.

She concluded that “you can be as quiet as you like and still work as a journalist, a teacher, in theatre – whatever you fancy. Because if it’s what you really want to do, your passion and interest in a subject will propel you to work harder, and you’ll get there eventually.

“The fact of the matter is, it takes all sorts to create a harmonious environment. Introverts, extroverts, and everyone in-between, we all have our place.

“This is what I set out to remind people of in my Toastmasters speech, and my radio documentary."