Dublin midlands hospital treating people for serious sunburn and other heatwave ailments

Patients are presenting with serious sunburn, heat collapse and dehydration to a hospital that sees people from Laois and Offaly.

Tallaght hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which also includes hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas.

Tallaght's emergency department has seen patients with serious sunburn presentations during the heatwave.

RTÉ reports that emergency medicine consultant Dr Jim Gray said the hospital's emergency department has also seen increased constipation attendances due to dehydration. He said more patients were presenting with a syncopal episode (collapse) due to heat.

The consultant advised people out in the sun to use SPF 50 every two hours and to wear a hat and sunglasses.

He said people should minimise alcohol consumption and take regular sips of water or other non-alcoholic drinks.

He said people should avoid long periods in the sun and as food goes off faster in hot conditions, they should cook food well if using a barbecue.

The Irish Pharmacy Union has said chemists have seen an increase in the number of patients with hay fever. Treatments are also being sought for sunburn, insect repellants and rehdryation salts.

The public is also seeking advice on storing medicines, as many need to be stored below a certain temperature.

“As a nation we love to get out when the sun shines, but it is important that we look after our skin and follow the SunSmart code. These are easy steps anyone can take to help protect their skin from sun damage and ensure we enjoy the sun safely,” Liz Yeates,CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation and skin cancer survivor said.



“When it comes to sunscreen in particular there is lots of misconceptions and a lack of understanding around what is considered safe. It is key that you look for a brand that offers both UVA and UVB protection and is rated five star ideally. There are also many myths around how much sunscreen to apply and how long it lasts, it is key that people get a better understanding, as rates of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are rising faster than any other cancer.”

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Patrick Ormond says: “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland. Skin cancers are divided into two main types: melanoma and non –melanoma. Non- melanoma skin cancer has over 9,780 cases diagnosed every year and over 1,000 melanoma cancers are diagnosed annually. This is why using the SunSmart code and being vigilant in checking your skin is vital to preventing skin cancer”.

Be sun wise

Always wear sunscreen

Wear protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses

Choose a sunscreen that has good protection against UVA rays as well as a high SPF

Never, ever use sunbeds

Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm