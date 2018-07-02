Kildare fire fighters battling Milltown bog fire all weekend

Kildare fire fighters spent last weekend battling a major bog fire in dangerous conditions on the Milltown side of Newbridge.

Kildare Fire Chief, Celina Barrett said every available appliance in the county was in action last Friday.

“The fire that started on Friday was attended by units from Naas, Newbridge and Abbeyleix and they were relieved by Athy and Leixlip. That went on all day and then it started back up again on Saturday and was burning again yesterday,” she said.

They were also supported by units from Edenderry and Portarlington.

Ms Barrett said it was a dangerous situation for the fire fighters as it was a very dry environment and the wind conditions didn't help.

She praised the local landowners and bog workers who supported the fire service.

“They came out with their machinery and slurry spreaders and they were a great help,” she added, “We will continue to monitor the situation and respond. We will protect property as best we can.”

The fire crews and their helpers dug trenches along the bogland. However, due to the conditions, the fire jumped the trenches.

The fire chief said neighbouring counties were also under pressue battling their own fires in Wicklow and Laois.

There was also a gorse fire on the Curragh last Wednesday, June 27.

She urged people to continue to take care as the dry spell continues and to avoid lighting BBQs in high risk areas. She said anyone operating machinery or quad bikes in these dry conditions should be extremely careful. She also asked that landowners keep a close eye on their properties.

She urged people take note of the Department of Agriculture warnings.



