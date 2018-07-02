TD promises to keep pressure on for new South Kildare Educate Together school

There has been significant progress made on Kildare school extensions according to Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon.

“Cross and Passion College Kilcullen and Patrician Post Primary School Newbridge have both been issued with schedules of accommodation from the Department of Education which sets out in detail the level of accommodation that will be included in the new school extension builds," he said.

“The schedule of accommodation for Athy Community College was issued to KWETB (Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board) last month meaning all three of these much needed schools are now moving on to the next stage of development, which is the architectural planning stage."

He said the extensions at Kilcullen and Athy will provide increased capacity in line with increasing local demand. He acknowledged Patrician Post Primary has continued to take additional numbers over the last few years, such was the level of demand in the Newbridge area.

“As outlined at his recent visit to Kildare, Education Minister Richard Bruton is aware of the need for additional places at secondary school level in Kildare. I continue to make the case to him and his department that a new school build at Secondary Level in South Kildare is still required and additional ASD places needed in addition to these extensions. While I continue to pursue a new school for Kildare South for future demographic demand, I have continuously raised in the Dail the need for the outstanding proposed extensions to be progressed as soon as possible to meet current pressure demand," he said.

"I am delighted, having worked closely with the management of each of these three schools in Kilcullen Newbridge and Athy that very significant progress is now being made at the same time as St. Paul's in Monasterevin are progressing through the pre qualification stage and are short listing contractors for their tender stage. The campaign for a new school isn't going away but I believe our best way of achieving that is to get the proposed extensions progressed as soon as possible."