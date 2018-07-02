Two motorists arrested in Naas yesterday for drink driving
Two motorists were arrested for drink driving in Naas yesterday.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit was operating a checkpoint at Maudlins at Sunday at 7.10am when they were detected.
Gardai are reminding motorists to refrain from drink driving.
