Two motorists arrested in Naas yesterday for drink driving

Two motorists were arrested for drink driving in Naas yesterday.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit was operating a checkpoint at Maudlins at Sunday at 7.10am when they were detected.

Gardai are reminding motorists to refrain from drink driving. 


 