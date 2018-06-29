Met Éireann extends weather warning as heatwave surges

Met Éireann has extended its Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures as Ireland's heatwave continues.

Maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius will occur widely on Friday and will be in excess of 30 degrees Celsius in places.

Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees Celsius are expected on Saturday mainly in Connacht, Munster and parts south Leinster.

The national forecaster has extended its Status Yellow High Temperature warning for the entire country from a deadline of 9pm on Friday night to 10pm on Saturday night.

The warning was originally issued on Monday

People are being warned that UV and pollen values will also be high so skin protection and hydration are vitally important. The weather is likely to last longer than this week with Met Éireann saying there is "no end in sight" to the warm spell.