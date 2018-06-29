Kildare fire fighters battle Newbridge gorse fire

Four units from Kildare Fire Service are currently engaged in attempting to bring a gorse fire under control in the vicinity of Roseberry outside Newbridge.

The Kildare Units are being supported by a number of fire units from Abbeyleix and Portarlington.

The public are strongly advised to avoid this area and to understand that the vast majority of Kildare's fire resources are engaged in this incident at the present time.

The Kildare Fire Service was also in action earlier this morning at a bog fire near Milltown.

Kildare County Council requests the public’s assistance in being vigilant during the hot weather conditions currently being experienced.

Please click here for further advise and warnings