UPDATE: County Kildare road which was closed due to melting tar now reopened

The Rathangan to Clonbullogue Road has reopened after being closed by Kildare County Council due to melting tar.

The heat had cause the road surface to bubble up and there were puddles of tar in places.

It's understood a surface dressing has been applied however, Kildare County Council would ask drivers to use this road with caution due to road conditions.

It apologised for any inconvenience.

